Today Show’s 3rd third hour removes African American co-hosts

NBC intends to launch a new daytime show featuring former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, displacing black journalists Tamron Hall and Al Roker from the third hour of the “Today” show, according to reports Friday. Hall’s contract expires in February.

Roker’s removal is possibly payback for his heated exchange with now fired Billy Bush over the Olympian’s Ryan Lochte and the alleged robbery in Rio. Network executives reportedly were not happy with Roker’s outburst.

That the contract of fellow black journalist Joy Reid, host of the weekend “AM Joy” on MSNBC, expired Jan. 1 — though she continues to work—has prompted concern. While a source at the network said privately that Reid is valued, Betsy Rothstein reported the development in the Daily Caller Friday under the headline, “Chris Hayes May Soon Be The Blackest Face At MSNBC.”

Read more here.