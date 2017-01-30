Raising Cane’s accepting applications for 38th DFW restaurant

Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.

“We’re looking for a select group of friendly, energetic, customer-service-oriented crewmembers to join the Raising Cane’s team,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We offer competitive pay, a great work environment and a cool company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. And because this will be a late-night location – our drive thru will be open till 3:30 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday – we’ll need lots of great individuals to help us share our ONE LOVE with this vibrant part of town.”

With its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex rapidly nearing completion, the popular Louisiana-based brand is seeking more than 75 candidates for multiple crewmember positions. When the restaurant opens on Feb. 14 at 2255 W. Northwest Highway (near I-35), it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and among more than 300 system-wide.

Interviews will be scheduled through Feb. 3 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 2287 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas. Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for NW Highway).