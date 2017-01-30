Victor Rivas Rivers keynote speaker at Dallas Furniture Bank’s Chairity Friendraiser

Dallas Furniture Bank, the only non-profit organization in Dallas that provides needy households with new or gently used furniture, will host its 12th Annual CHAIRity Friendraiser and Luncheon at the Belo Mansion, 2121 Ross Ave., Dallas, at noon, Feb. 15.

Victor Rivas Rivers, actor and author, most recently known for his recurring role on the television soap opera, The Bold & Beautiful, will serve as the keynote speaker as part of his ongoing effort to raise awareness on the issues associated with poverty and domestic violence. Many of the families assisted by the Dallas Furniture Bank are homeless, survivors of domestic violence who flee their abusers and others in need.

“Most of us take ‘going home’ for granted,” said Aliah Henry, Dallas Furniture Bank chief executive officer. “Whether you live in an apartment or a house, going home has a connotation of safety and comfort. This fundraiser helps Dallas Furniture Bank continue its mission to provide homeless individuals with the basics – a bed, sofa, a table and chairs – and other items they need to create their own place of comfort and safety – their home.”

Since 2003, Dallas Furniture Bank has provided furniture for more than 3,700 families touching the lives of some 15,000 individuals. Henry adds that the organization is on track to impact more than 500 families in 2017.

Individual tickets to the 12th Annual Chairity Friendraiser and Luncheon are $125. Tables of ten are $1,250. A unique Centerpiece Sponsorship of $150 gives guests the opportunity to provide small appliances to the Dallas Furniture Bank clients. Sponsorship opportunities that include program recognition and reserved tables begin at $2,500.