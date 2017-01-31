Irving Black Arts hosting exhibit February 4

The Irving Blacks Arts Council is hosting an Artist Exhibition and Reception Saturday, Feb. 4 and the public is invited to this free event. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and wine. Original artwork will be available for purchase.

The artwork will be on display throughout Black History Month from Feb. 4 – 28. The artists on exhibit includes Larry Alexandar, walter Land, Therlee Gipson and Don O’Bannon.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center located at 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. For more information visit IrvingBlackArts.org.