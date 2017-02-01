Dallas mayor issues apology to travelers stuck at DFW airport

“First the president’s executive action purports to be a response to national security, that we are not safe. If I believed that I would be very supportive of this action. That is not true. We have been very safe in the Dallas area fort he past couple of years. In fact, 800,000 refugees have been admitted to the U .S. since 9/11; none oft hem has committed an act of terrorism on U.S. soil. “If I’m a business person on that trip, and I just was told to go home, you think I ‘m going to come and invest money and do business here? I don’t think so. From a business standpoint we are doing every thing we can to become an international business center. This move sends a clear signal that — not so fast — we don’t want to have your business, and that is concerning to me. “That’s not the way you do business. You do it with a handshake and a spirit of welcoming. On behalf of citizens of Dallas, we are sorry. We are not that way.”- Mike Rawlings Mayor, City of Dallas