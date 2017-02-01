New Course Introduces Physicians to Value-Based Health Care Model

(UT- Dallas) – A new online program recently launched by the Executive Education area in the Naveen Jindal School of Management teaches physicians and health care executives the fundamentals of designing, developing and operating an accountable care organization (ACO).

Over the past year, Dr. Michael J. Deegan, a clinical professor at the Jindal School, developed the Essential Elements of Accountable Care Organizations program, which began Jan. 23.

Many health care experts see the nontraditional, value-based delivery model of ACOs as a way to reduce medical costs and possibly increase physician income, said Deegan, a former physician and health care executive. He said while an ACO may entail increased financial risk for its backers, it also will secure higher-quality, more integrated care for patients via a model called patient-centered medical homes, which provide a more comprehensive set of primary care services by transforming their organization and delivery.

“I was approached some time ago by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas President Dr. Dan McCoy, who at the time was the Texas plan’s chief medical officer,” Deegan said. “He asked if I would be interested in putting together what’s turned out to be this unique program that focuses on the fundamentals of accountable care.”

Through its foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas partnered with the Jindal School to fund 25 to 35 percent of the program’s development costs, Deegan said. After they agreed on a format, Deegan hired a professional videographer to create the content videos and built a course format that is similar to his online Healthcare Leadership and Management for Physicians Certificate Program.