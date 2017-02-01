New Video Network Puts the Spotlight on the Global Black Experience

Filling a void, ONX offers a diverse collection of content, including news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen an appetite for more stories highlighting the Black experience,” CEO Lateef Sarnor said. “ONX shares those stories within our community and to those seeking perspectives that are not shown on major networks.”

ONX’s launch coincides with shifts in the cultural, social and political landscapes. “Now more than ever, it’s important for Black people–young and old–to have a voice,” said Sarnor. “We can’t let our opinions be silenced, especially in the current political climate. ONX puts a spotlight on the significance of Black culture, speaking truth to power and telling important stories of diversity.”

To celebrate Black History Month, ONX will launch #BlackInTheDay, a video series featuring ONX talent describing a moment that shaped their Black experience. In addition, a new line up of daily and weekly programming began Jan 30. For the full lineup, visit WATCHONX.COM.