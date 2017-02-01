Operation Kindness Teams Up with North Shore Animal League

Operation Kindness – the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas – is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game premiering on Su-PURR Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 11 a.m. Central Time on Hallmark Channel. To celebrate, Operation Kindness wants to help find forever homes for cats and kittens by offering cat care starter kits with all cat and kitten adoptions made on Sunday, February 5, 2017. Operation Kindness will also host a special half-time musical performance by members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby of the no-kill shelter located at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton.

Adoption fees are $135 for cats and kittens. For each adoption of a cat or kitten, adopters will receive:

· Adoption counseling to help the adopter select the cat best suited to his/her needs, family and home environment

· Pet care and educational materials

· Temporary carrier for cats

· Operation Kindness tag with animal ID

· Microchip ID and registration

· Rabies tag for animals over four months of age

· Cat care starter kit with scratching pad, 30-pound bag of Fresh Step kitten litter and cat toys

· Spay or neuter surgery (if not previously done due to young age or medical reason)

· Coupon for 25 percent off entire purchase at Pets Supplies Plus

To adopt an animal from Operation Kindness, you must:

· Be at least 18 years of age

· Have a valid, government-issued photo ID with your current address on it

· Be able to verify that you can have a pet where you live