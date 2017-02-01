Young Costa Rican mother not allowed to enter the United States

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Adriana Portillo shared with friends via Facebook the plight of her cousin, Adriana Salazar Vila, who was scheduled to visit family in Dallas from Costa Rica. President Donald Trump’s Executive Order is stated to impact visitors from seven countries in Africa and the Middle East. However, Salazar’s family believes the order is being used as leverage to target other tourists according to the Facebook post.

Vila arrived at the Houston airport with her mother, Vilma Salazar, they were together for the first eight hours of the nearly 36-hour detainment of Vila. During the process according to Portillo, the officials allegedly called Vila a liar and insisted she voluntarily sign deportation papers to speed up the process.

Both women were accused of smuggling drugs in the many coffee bags they were carrying. None were found when each bag was opened. Eventually, Salazar was allowed to enter the country and travel on to Dallas. However, while she normally receives a six-month visa, she was informed she must leave by Feb. 25.

The family was informed Vila was returned to Costa Rica via a text believed to be from immigration or the airline notifying the family of her return flight. Her phone was confiscated so the details are unknown at this time, but the family believes Vila signed the paperwork because her baby was upset and she was prevented from meeting his needs.