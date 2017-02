Planners are inviting Irving residents interested in being involved in the direction of the city to attend the next Irving Political Coalition meeting. It is planned for Friday, Feb. 3 at the DFW Sudanese Community Center located at 3341 W.Country Club Dr. in Irving. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The group will discuss the upcoming May elections and how citizens can get involved in shaping the future of Irving.

RSVP to aebond09@yahoo.com, lisette@irealty.us.com.