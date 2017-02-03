Dallas man sentenced 216 months for child sex trafficking

Edric Norvell Robinson, Sr., 46, of Dallas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade to 216 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in April 2016 to one count of sex trafficking of children related to his pimping a 16-year-old girl in Dallas and Wichita Falls, Texas, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.
In addition, at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Kinkeade ordered that Robinson must serve a 15-year term of supervised release after serving his custody sentence. He must also register as a lifetime sex offender.
According to documents filed in his case, from approximately April 7, 2014, through August 19, 2014, Robinson knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored and transported a 16-year-old minor female, whom he caused to engage in a commercial sex act.
