Dallas man sentenced 216 months for child sex trafficking

In addition, at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Kinkeade ordered that Robinson must serve a 15-year term of supervised release after serving his custody sentence. He must also register as a lifetime sex offender.

According to documents filed in his case, from approximately April 7, 2014, through August 19, 2014, Robinson knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored and transported a 16-year-old minor female, whom he caused to engage in a commercial sex act.