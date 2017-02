Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an outsider no more.

His 27-year journey from oil man to rebel NFL owner to one of most influential figures in NFL history has a final stop.

Jones no longer has to justify his place as the Cowboys general manager or NFL power broker.

As of Saturday, he will be forever immortalized among the greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones was voted in as a member of the Class of 2017 for his contributions to the game.

