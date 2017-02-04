Richardson seeks citizen input via online survey

Everyone who uses or has used the City’s website is invited to take a brief User Experience (UX) survey, found online through Feb. 12. Opinions are needed in order to create future design improvements and enhance the City’s internet presence.

The City’s website receives more than 30,000 visits each month, many of them from people looking for a variety of services offered in the community.

The survey takes only a few minutes to complete; please share your experience and opinions by clicking here.