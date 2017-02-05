Super Bowl 51: NFL and NRG Stadium preparing for record breaking data usage

Super Bowl 51 is on track to be a historic event, regardless of what happens on the playing field, with data usage records expected to top all previous levels when the New England Patriots go up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Last year, Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. resulted in 10.1 terabytes of data transferred over the stadium’s Wi-Fi on game day. That was a 63% increase over Super Bowl 49 in Glendale, Ariz. in 2015.

This year’s Super Bowl, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the regular-season home of the Houston Texans football team, will easily achieve record-shattering data usage numbers and simultaneous users to beat the numbers in 2016, according to Michelle McKenna-Doyle, CIO of the NFL.

“It’s [data usage] doubled every year for the last five Super Bowls. Will it double this time? I don’t know that it will necessarily double. I’m expecting a 25-30% increase, but we might be surprised again as more people create and upload their own video,” McKenna-Doyle said.

