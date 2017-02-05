The Super Bowl ads will be good, but maybe not “super” this year

NEWSWISE — The Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event of the year, but, as we know, many of those viewers will be watching to see the commercials and could care less about the actual game.

John Antil, Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Delaware, says these folks might end up feeling disappointed on Sunday. Some of ads we normally count on to be hits are gone, he says, while others have adopted what appear to be rather strange strategies.

This year, AdAge has thus far published only 25 companies who plan to be in the game, though in the past that number seems to have been much higher with just over a week left before the big game (the final tally is normally about 50 companies/brands), Antil says.

Another indicator that things may have changed comes from iSpotTV who collects massive amounts of data on most every TV ad. For 2016 they reported Super Bowl ads received just over 297 million earned views while for 2015 the number was nearly 382 million (a 22% decline).

The commercial offerings during Super Bowl LI won’t be a complete goose egg, Antil says.