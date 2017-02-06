Transformance Partners with Paul Quinn College to hire students part-time

Transformance, an integrated financial capability non-profit organization and Paul Quinn College (“Paul Quinn”) have reached an agreement where Transformance will become a corporate partner in the school’s highly innovative Work Program (“Work Program”). Transformance will provide part-time employment for several Paul Quinn students for the spring 2017 semester.

The Paul Quinn College Work Program connects local businesses and non-profits with unique and diverse student talent while providing real-life work experience and exposure to careers within high-growth, high-demand industries. The College focuses on the skills development and marketability of its students and preparing them to enter the 21st century workforce. Transformance hopes to provide PQC students with its specialty—financial literacy coaching to help bolster their internship experience.

“The opportunity to change the trajectory of a young student’s life can’t be underestimated,” stated Dr. Daniel B. Prescott, Jr., interim president and CEO of Transformance. “We’re going to provide an atmosphere where these students can learn, benefit and take away invaluable life lessons from their time here.”

Paul Quinn students will begin their work at Transformance immediately, alternating among various internal departments such as accounting, inbound call center and communications.

The Work Program is one component of a new and innovative Urban College model committed to the holistic education of the student. Students are encouraged to actively participate in their learning experiences, to serve each other and their community, and to make no small plans for their futures. The PQC Work Program enables students to excel in these areas while working towards reducing their educational debt.

“We recognize the importance of preparing our students to be able to compete and lead in a global economy” stated Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “Our model invests in our students’ academic and career development while supporting talent attraction and retention efforts of organizations in our local community. We are excited about our new partnership with Transformance and the synergy in our missions.”

For more information on Paul Quinn College, please visit www.pqc.edu. For more information on Transformance, please visit www.transformanceusa.org.