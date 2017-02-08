Irving residents get a chance to meet candidates for mayor

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

A group of nearly 50 Irving citizens came out on a chilly Friday evening to the Irving Political Coalition’s (IPC) meeting at the DFW Sudanese-American Community Center, to meet the candidates running for mayor and the school board on Feb. 3. Three candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Mayor Beth Van Duyne were in attendance and one individual seeking to serve as a school board trustee. Each candidate was provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and share why they are seeking the support of voters.

David Pfaff, born and raised in Irving and a graduate of MacArthur High School, was the first speaker of the evening. He has spent the last twenty years leading a family business. Plastronicis, based in Irving, which for more than 40 years has been a part of the hi-tech world of semiconductors.

When asked why he feels he is the right candidate, Pfaff shared, “I love this city and we are on the verge of great things ahead. I want to position us to be the best city we can be.” He compared the City Manager position to that of a CEO responsible for managing the day to day business of the city. However, the mayor has the opportunity to provide not only leadership but the vision for the direction the city moves in. Pfaff promises as a mayor he will help the city to make sound and fiscally responsible decisions.

The diversity of the city is an important hallmark Pfaff believes should be promoted more. Pointing to the fact a recent report indicates Irving is the most diverse city in the country, with 67 languages spoken by the students of MacArthur High. This type of diversity can set Irving apart in a global marketplace. Irving already serves as the home for several Fortune 500 companies such as Exxon-Mobil and Kimberly-Clark.

Elivia Espino was the second candidate to introduce herself to the citizens and shared her concern regarding Irving’s good old boy ways, including even spouses in influential roles.

“I have dedicated my life to bettering and empowering those who are underserved, Espino shared. A native of Houston, she spent more than ten years in the public relations industry.

With the campaign slogan, “Of Course We Can”, Espino stated, “I am ready for the uphill battle.” She looks forward to the opportunity to represent the people, not the current powerbrokers. “They don’t need my help, they are already there.

“Change doesn’t happen on the sidelines,” Espino declared. Stressing she is not seeking an all-Latino council, simply a city council that reflects the citizens it serves.

Juan Carlos “J.C.” Gonzalez, a Vice President and Branch Manager for Wells Fargo, was the third candidate hoping to become the future mayor of Irving. He wants to be a bridge building and help to bring everyone together to do the right thing for the community.

He is planning to visit Austin and Washington during the campaign to learn about the legislation proposed which will impact the city. Gonzalez hopes to encourage the lawmakers to do the right thing for the people. He is concerned about the proposed Texas budget which could lead to cuts for the small business development centers.

While he has enjoyed professional success, he still remembers going to McDonald’s as a child and asking his mother why she was not eating with kids. At the time his mother simply stated she was not hungry, but he later realized it was because she did not have the money. Helping working families and immigrants is in the best interest of Irving and Gonzalez believes he can make a difference.

According to Gonzalez, a recent study showed that many of the most successful businesses are run by immigrants. The reason suggested is because of their drive and determination. “Bringing everyone together, including businesses, will make Irving a great city,” Gonzalez stated.

No support for the sanctuary city ban

Each mayoral candidate was asked for their views on the proposed Texas Senate Bill 4, which seeks to ban so-called “sanctuary cities” in Texas. It was approved by the Senate on Tuesday and if it becomes law, any city or county that refuses to turn over immigrants to federal custody risk losing state grant money.

Pfaff stated, “We are asking the police to do too many things and now the governor is wanting to make them ICE agents. It is a federal problem.”

Espina agrees, this is a federal policy issue. She shared concerns on how the law will be enforced, asking if individuals with blond and blue eyes will be questioned or only those who fit the description of an immigrant?

School board election

Sharon Deberry is running for Irving ISD Place 2. A long time educator, DeBerry is the wife of Will DeBerry, the first African American Irving ISD School Board Trustee. She is concerned students are checking out. DeBerry believes one-to-one mentoring is great, but educators should not abandon group mentoring to ensure they reach as many students as possible.

Attendance is a problem across the district, this impacts not only the district’s budget but the ability of a child to get a quality education. She wants to see the district partner with the families to address truancy issues. DeBerry shared within the last two weeks made home visits with truant officers.

“When you walk through the door, you feel the depression. It is Noon and everyone is still in bed,” DeBerry stated

The natatorium is a bright spot DeBerry spotlighted, pointing out it was a cooperative endeavor between the city, the district and North Lake Community College. She hopes to see future partnerships between the city and the school district.