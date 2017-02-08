Malik Yoba discusses race, economic power and civil rights

By Terry Allen, NDG Special Contributor

Celebrity Malik Yoba lent his voice and iconic influence as narrator for The TBAAL 34th Annual Black Music and Civil Rights Movement Concert with performances by feature artists B.Slade, Bilal and Earnest Pugh.

Malik Yoba provided the North Dallas Gazette readers with insight on the impact of MLK and acknowledged the importance that we must have conversations and keep them in the forefront of American communities including topics on race, economic power and civil rights.

Yoba, the three-time NAACP Image Award Winner is probably best known for his roles as an actor in the 1993 Disney classic, Cool Runnings, and the hit Fox television series Empire and New York Undercover. He is also an actor, writer, director, producer, musician, activist, educator, inspirational speaker, and entrepreneur and author.il rights.

Before the concert, NDG got a chance to speak with Malik Yoba. Known for his role on 90’s police drama, “New York Undercover” and ABC’s “Designated Survivor” among numerous other movies and television series. He stated that he met TBAAL Founder, Curtis King, 13 years ago while touring with a show in Dallas and immediately fell in love with the mission of the academy, stating there are only a handful of Black organizations dedicated solely to encouraging performance and arts amongst minority children.

Yoba says, “it important to bridge the gap between generations and the rich history of the Civil Rights Movements” – honoring those who diligently fought for Civil Rights during the 60’s and acknowledging those who are continuously ensuring Civil Rights are inalienable and fundamental rights of all human beings.”

NDG also asked what Dr. King would think of the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights activism today – to which Malik stated, “I think he would say ‘we’ve done this already’ and be heartbroken that we are still fighting the same battles we fought years ago.”

Yoba told NDG that the events at the TBAAL MLK concert is important and it had to resonate with millennials. “It is imperative to continuously be active – in communities, schools and beyond,” stated Malik said, “it will be especially important for millennials to actively engage in their communities today, tomorrow and “5 years from now”, being that they are the generation of the future and have potential to influence the world. Millennials must use all of their resources to create their own way while remaining in service to their communities.”

There is one major benefit of this transition according to Yoba, “In this new presidential transition we will be uncomfortable. This transition will ultimately cause growth; reminding us all that growth cannot occur within your comfort zone.”

Yoba encouraged today’s youth to get out there and make a difference, leaving us with brilliant words from his father, Yoba said, “My dad said build your own generator, so when they cut off the power, you still have lights”.