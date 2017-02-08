TeCo’s 2nd Annual Down for #TheCount Play Festival features a female perspective

TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. are hosting their 2nd Annual Production of Down For #TheCount play festival that gives a platform to female voices. Production dates are Feb. 16 – 26 at 7:30 p.m. nightly for two consecutive weekends with a preview night on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center. The event was inspired by the Dramatists Guild of America and Lilly Awards’ study on the under-representation of female voices on American stages. Down For #TheCount will feature notable national and local playwrights including Josefina Lopez who is debuting her world premiere on the Bishop Arts Theatre stage. The selection process was by invitation only.

Following is the line-up:

Josefina Lopez’s Hypsteria, a world premiere by Chicana playwright best known for Real Women Have Curves starring America Ferrera. An award-winning playwright, Josefina depicts the inspirational story of a woman and her son in the fight against gentrification of their Latino neighborhood by hipsters.

Caramela Lamberti’s How to Iron a Shirt, a one-act-play full of reflection, as an Italian woman describes the intricate details of ironing her husband’s shirt and what it reveals about a man.

Cecilia Copeland’s Smashing the Patriarchy, a depiction of Latina women in political conflict with the conservative party’s decision for Roe vs. Wade and a Teacher’s Union. The play highlights the passion of women in politics as they fight for minority women’s rights.

Ashley Edward’s The Red Zone, the comical story of a married couple’s personal struggle out of selfishness, in the most romantic place on earth: Wal-Mart.

Camika C. Spencer’s Things That Go Bump, a dark and tragic story of a small family of three living with domestic violence.

Ticket prices are $12 – $25 and can be purchased by calling the box office at (214) 948- 0716 or by visiting www.bishopartstheatre.org.