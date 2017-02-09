6 Black History Scholarships accepting applications

According to BlackNews.com — Every year, many companies and organizations give away scholarships to African American students as a way of celebrating and honoring Black History month. Some of these programs have come and gone, while others have been very consistent throughout the years. Here’s a list of the programs that are open this February:

#1 – Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship: This program is for minority high school students in the United States. In addition to a financial grant, the foundation also provides its scholars with mentoring and leadership development opportunities, and internships. Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2012/03/jackie-robinson-foundation-scholarship.html

#2 – Fund II Foundation United Negro College Fund (UNCF) STEM Scholars Program: This program is open to African American students pursuing careers in the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Scholars Program includes scholarships, internships, mentoring and other tools to help African American students reach their goals. Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2017/01/fund-ii-foundation-uncf-stem-scholars-program.html

#3 – National Association of Black Journalists Scholarships: These scholarships are offered to African American students interested in a career in journalism. The scholarship is for high school students and undergraduate college students who are planning to enroll or currently enrolled in college full-time and majoring in journalism. Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2014/05/nabj-national-association-black-journalists-scholarships.html

#4 – Regions Riding Forward Black History Month Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded each year to high school students and college students. Interested students may apply by writing an essay about African-Americans who have inspired them. Regions Bank awards 32 scholarships each year, two in each region where the bank has branches. Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2014/01/regions-riding-forward-black-history.html

#5 – Jerry Malloy Negro Baseball League Scholarship: This program is open to high school seniors who plan to attend college and work towards a college degree. Two scholarships will be awarded to the students who write the most compelling essay on a topic pertaining to Negro League baseball. Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2013/12/sabr-jerry-malloy-negro-baseball-league-scholarship.html

#6 – Blacks at Microsoft (BAM) Scholarships: These scholarships are offered to outstanding black high-school seniors who are interested in pursuing careers in technology. High-school seniors of African descent may apply (for example, African American, Caribbean, African, etc). Apply now at www.scholarshipsonline.org/2015/04/blacks-at-microsoft-bam-scholarships.html