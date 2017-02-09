McDonald’s partners with Continental Societies to host Dallas African American Read-In events

To celebrate Black History Month, McDonald’s of Greater North Texas has teamed up with the Dallas Chapter of Continental Societies, Inc., a public service organization dedicated to the socioeconomic and cultural welfare of underprivileged youth, to host African American Read-In events every Saturday in February.

“Throughout the year, McDonald’s of Greater North Texas is committed to supporting education throughout the DFW area,” said local McDonald’s Owner and president of the North Texas Chapter of the Black McDonald’s Owner Operators Association, Cliff Johnson, II. “This Black History month, we’re proud to partner with Continental Societies to further that pledge and promote reading and literature to our African American community.”

The first event of the month will occur on Saturday, February 4, 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 10320 Lake June Road in Dallas, Texas. Representatives from the City of Dallas, the Dallas Police Department and more, will read books and short stories by African American authors to families and children attending the event. Additionally, while supplies last, McDonald’s will be providing each child attendee with one McDonald’s backpack filled with school supplies and a book written by an African American author.

“For over 17 years, the Dallas Chapter of Continental Societies has supported the African American Read-In as a major part of our literacy program,” said Judith Nix, president of the Dallas Chapter. “By hosting these events year after year, our hope is that African American literacy will become a fundamental part of celebrating Black History Month.”

African American Read-In events planned for Black History Month include: