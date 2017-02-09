Rep. Rep. Johnson to help fight voter suppression, named to Advisory Board of Let America Vote

AUSTIN – Representative Eric Johnson was chosen as one of the 27 members named to the Board of Advisors for Let America Vote, an organization launched by former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander that is dedicated to winning the public debate over voter suppression in the United States. Representative Johnson is the only elected official from Texas to serve on the national board and was appointed alongside Cecile Richards, daughter of former Texas Governor Ann Richards.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Board of Advisors for Let America Vote by my good friend, Jason Kander. Let America Vote is a long-awaited solution to a serious problem in Texas: voter suppression,” said Representative Johnson. “Considering the strict voting ID laws, the inability to register online, and a difficult voter registration process, Texas makes participation in our democratic process less accessible and severely limits voter turnout. A solution to this issue is long overdue and I’m ready to get to work.

Johnson recently filed House Bill 469 to reduce barriers to voting in Texas by allowing for same-day voter registration. “Voting must be accessible to all Texans and we must eliminate these often discriminatory barriers to voting and encourage increased participation,” said Representative Johnson.

For more information about Let America Vote, go to letamericavote.org.