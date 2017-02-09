“Safe Conversations 360” is a free workshop focusing on healthy relationships

Safe Conversations, a Transformance partner-nonprofit that envisions a world where everyone feels safe, valued and connected, presents Safe Conversations 360, a free all-day workshop hosted by relationship experts and husband-and-wife team Dr. Harville Hendrix and Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt.

Safe Conversations 360 is a Safe Conversations workshop hosted by relationship experts and husband-and-wife team Dr. Harville Hendrix and Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt. Through decades of work with couples and individuals, they have learned that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. They are dedicated to helping others learn how to have better connections to the people in their lives.

Each attendee will receive:

What every attendee will get:

Free lunch and refreshments

Free childcare

Free on-site coaching sessions (via Transformance)

Learn a new approach to communicating with others and building relationships

A free interactive workbook and mobile app

Safe Conversations relational technology empowers people to feel more valued, safe and connected in their relationships at home and at work. More than 2,000 people attended the event in 2016, and many described it as “transformative” and “life changing,” with 96 percent saying they would recommend it to friends.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Automobile Building at Fair Park in Dallas.

Pre-register by following this link.