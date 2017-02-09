UT Dallas hosting events honoring Black History month

The UT Dallas Office of Diversity and Community Engagement will present a documentary and discussion on Tuesday [Feb. 7] about the intersection between the civil rights and LGBT+ equality movements.

The Black History Month event will feature a screening of the documentary “From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?” and a discussion with two prominent activists who produced the film and are featured in it — the Rev. Gil Caldwell and Marilyn Bennett. The free event, open to the public, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the McDermott Suite (MC 4.4). The event is hosted by the Carolyn Lipshy Galerstein Women’s Center and the Multicultural Center. To attend, register here.

Caldwell is a retired United Methodist Church minister, civil rights leader and author from Boston who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Bennett is an LGBT+ activist and author who earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southern Methodist University Perkins School of Theology.

Michael Mims, a PhD candidate in the School of Arts and Humanities whose dissertation focuses on the history of Dallas’ LGBT+ community, will moderate the discussion with Caldwell and Bennett.

“Social movements are important because they demonstrate the power that ordinary people have when they organize and remain determined to bring about change within society,” Mims said. “For example, the civil rights movement has shown us that even though a social movement might be met with a significant number of challenges, and that movement might last a long time, it can still produce some important achievements as long as participants of the movement stay focused on their goals.”

The event is one of several planned at UT Dallas to celebrate Black History Month, including:

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Africa Night: Back to the Roots – Music, entertainment and food hosted by the Multicultural Center and African Student Union. 6:30 p.m., Student Services Building Addition Auditorium.

Friday, Feb. 17 – All That Jazz: Line Dancing & Live Music – Line dancing lessons and history on swing dancing and jazz music, 7 p.m., Student Union Galaxy Rooms (SU 2.602).

Thursday, Feb. 23 — The Big Dinner: African-American Heritage Celebration, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Student Union Galaxy Rooms (SU 2.602).