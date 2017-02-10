GoFundMe page launched to cover Irving teen’s medical bills

For Raina Dodds, an Irving MacArthur High School cheerleader, Fall 2016 likely started with a great deal of excitement. A new school year, a new football season is the highlight of the year for teens often. According to her mother, Amy Dodds, Raina has loved cheering for a long time. In fact, it is the activity she loved so much which brought her serious health condition to the attention of doctors. It was an injury turned out to be a blessing disguise.

According to the GoFundMe page run by her mother, Raina’s sore throat and fatigue was dismissed as most likely a cold. Then while cheering she was injured and in an abundance of caution was taken to the hospital. It is there that Raina’s family discovered a tough road lay ahead.

While her injuries from the accident was serious, reportedly with three compressed discs and muscular damage, the large thyroid mass was more distressing. Suddenly only three days before Christmas, Raina’s family received the news that the large mass comprised of four tumors. While everyone else was preparing to celebrate the New Year the following week, Raina underwent three nuclear scans in an effort for the doctors to determine if the tumors were cancerous. By late January, the test results including a biopsy was determined inconclusive.

Now, as everyone prepares for Valentine’s Day celebrations, Raina prepares for surgery on Feb. 14. But the encouragement of friends, families and even those they have never met means a great deal to the family.

“My family and I are so grateful for all of the nice things that you all have said about Raina, and our family and the prayers have being incredibly kind! We cannot wait to have Raina back to normal and healthy again too,” shared Amy.

Meanwhile, the medical expenses continue to accumulate. They are currently at more than $21,000. A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise $7,000. Please visit here for more details and updates.