TEDxPlano 2017 Speakers Announced

The speakers and theme for TEDxPlano 2017: IF. The speakers will explore ideas of possibility, curiosity and opportunity. This year’s speakers will consider the question: “If one thing was different, what then?” The Talks will surround the fundamentals of TED: Technology, Entertainment and Design, as well as societal factors impacting our lives in North Texas.
Hitting the stage this year to share their ideas:
- Varsha Appaji
- Jen Hartman
- Jon Iadonisi
- Mary Jacobs
- Arthur Jones
- Carol Kennelly
- Shannon Kraus
- Vinny Minchillo
- Alicia Morgan
- Jaideep Patil
- Gopal Raman
- Kelsey Samuels
- Zach Weisman
Plano residents and TEXx fans are invited to be a part of the conversation. Tickets are now available for sale for Saturday, April 8 event.
