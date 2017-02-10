North Dallas Gazette

TEDxPlano 2017 Speakers Announced

The speakers and theme for TEDxPlano 2017: IF. The speakers will explore ideas of possibility, curiosity and opportunity. This year’s speakers will consider the question: “If one thing was different, what then?” The Talks will surround the fundamentals of TED: Technology, Entertainment and Design, as well as societal factors impacting our lives in North Texas.

Hitting the stage this year to share their ideas:

  • Varsha Appaji
  • Jen Hartman
  • Jon Iadonisi
  • Mary Jacobs
  • Arthur Jones
  • Carol Kennelly
  • Shannon Kraus
  • Vinny Minchillo
  • Alicia Morgan
  • Jaideep Patil
  • Gopal Raman
  • Kelsey Samuels
  • Zach Weisman

Plano residents and TEXx fans are invited to be a part of the conversation. Tickets are now available for sale for Saturday, April 8 event.

