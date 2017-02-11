North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

You are here: Home / Front Page / Latest News / Irving ISD’s Brandenburg celebrates winning Made by Milk Construction Contest

Irving ISD’s Brandenburg celebrates winning Made by Milk Construction Contest

No Comments

For winning the 2016 Made by Milk Construction Contest, Evergreen Packaging representatives presented Brandenburg Elementary School with a plaque and $1,000 check. Students gathered with teachers Grizelle Larriviel (far right) and Irene Sosa (far left in black) and Evergreen Packaging executives, pictured on the front row with Superintendent of Schools Jose Parra, Ed.D., principal Julie Miller and student Juan Campos, who was the brainchild behind the project and served as the class environmental specialist.

Representatives from Evergreen Packing visited Brandenburg Elementary School on February 6 to celebrate the school’s recent win in the 2016 Made by Milk Construction Contest. In January, the company named Brandenburg and their team of 38 fifth graders among its list of winners for their aviation project, Up, Up and Away. The group of students constructed eight model aircrafts resembling planes made between the years 1905 to 1994 using 1,244 cartoons.

Photos from the presentation are on the district Photo Gallery.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NDG “Around Town”

Black Press Links

Ads

MENU