Irving ISD’s Brandenburg celebrates winning Made by Milk Construction Contest

Representatives from Evergreen Packing visited Brandenburg Elementary School on February 6 to celebrate the school’s recent win in the 2016 Made by Milk Construction Contest. In January, the company named Brandenburg and their team of 38 fifth graders among its list of winners for their aviation project, Up, Up and Away. The group of students constructed eight model aircrafts resembling planes made between the years 1905 to 1994 using 1,244 cartoons.

Photos from the presentation are on the district Photo Gallery.