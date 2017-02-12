Al Jarreau, 76 years old, passed away in Los Angeles hospital

Al Jarreau, whose unique vocal stylings, delighted a generation passed away at 76 years old today. Smooth jazz and R&B fans of the 80s and 90s lost another icon today. He also was the voice of the theme song to the popular ABC TV show Moonlighting which launched the career of Bruce WIlllis and Cybil Shepherd.

In a statement from his manager, Joe Gordon, the official announcement was made.

Dear friends, family and colleagues, Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 5:30 a.m. LA time. He was in the hospital, kept comfortable by Ryan, Susan, and a few of his family and friends. Ryan and Susan will hold a small, private service at home, for immediate family only. No public service is planned yet, but I will inform you if that changes. Ryan asks that no flowers or gifts are send to their home or office. Instead, if you are motivated to do so, please make a contribution to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music, a wonderful organization which supports music opportunities, teachers, and scholarships for students in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. A donation page is here. Even if you do not plan to contribute, please list that page and give yourself a few minutes to watch a beautiful tribute video that Wisconsin Public Television produced to honor Al when he received his lifetime achievement award in October.

A native of Milwaukee, he won his first of seven Grammy Awards in 1977 for his live album, Look to the Rainbow.

Jarreau is survived by his wife Susan and son Ryan.

