Officials warn online dating site users of Valentine’s Day scam

Looking for love online this Valentine’s Day? A warning released Friday by the FBI suggests scammers lurking as potential matches on dating websites might only be after your money. In some cases, the warning says, victims are blackmailed as “cheaters.”

“Here’s how the scam usually works,” federal investigators said in a statement. “You’re contacted online by someone who appears interested in you. He or she may have a profile you can read or a picture that is e-mailed to you.”

The person seeks to form a bond with you, according to the FBI warning, quickly expressing feelings of romantic love and spending weeks or even months luring people in. They reveal hardships that only you can fix, and although they send gifts or flowers at first, they ultimately ask for favors or gifts of money.