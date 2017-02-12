Prince’s music for Warner Brothers now on all streaming services

“We’re also pleased to announce our plan to release the remaster of Prince’s most iconic album, Purple Rain, along with two incredible albums of previously unreleased Prince music and two complete concert films from the Paisley Park vault on June 9.

“When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”

Prince, who first signed with Warner Bros. 40 years ago, recorded his most influential and popular albums for the label, including Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O’ The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls to name a few, as well as the biggest songs of his career, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Sign O’ The Times,” “Alphabet Street,” “Batdance,” “Cream,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Pop Life,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Purple Rain” and more.

In November, NPG and Warner Bros. Records released PRINCE 4Ever, which brings together 40 of Prince’s best-loved songs plus the previously unreleased track “Moonbeam Levels.”