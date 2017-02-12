North Dallas Gazette

Prince’s music for Warner Brothers now on all streaming services

Prince (Image Flickr Scott Penner)

Prince fought for control of his music that for years he called himself The Artist Formerly Known as Prince. Now less than a year after his death, it appears his family has turned over the keys to his kingdom back to Warner Brothers. The music label sent out a press release proudly proclaiming that by this evening all of his music in their catalog will be available via streaming networks.

Although Prince supported online music streaming, he believed in having control of what he created. This feels like a bit of a betrayal to his legacy, presumably by whoever has control of his estate.
Cameron Strang, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Records said, “Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music’s biggest night. We’d like to thank Prince’s estate, Universal Music Publishing, the Grammy Awards and all of the streaming services for their great collaboration in making this landmark event possible.
“We’re also pleased to announce our plan to release the remaster of Prince’s most iconic album, Purple Rain, along with two incredible albums of previously unreleased Prince music and two complete concert films from the Paisley Park vault on June 9.
“When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”
Prince, who first signed with Warner Bros. 40 years ago, recorded his most influential and popular albums for the label, including Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O’ The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls to name a few, as well as the biggest songs of his career, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Sign O’ The Times,” “Alphabet Street,” “Batdance,” “Cream,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Pop Life,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Purple Rain” and more.
In November, NPG and Warner Bros. Records released PRINCE 4Ever, which brings together 40 of Prince’s best-loved songs plus the previously unreleased track “Moonbeam Levels.”
As a fan, many of us will rejoice. But in reading the BBC article following his death last April, you wonder what he would think about this new development.

“But after inking a new deal in the early 1990s, Prince chafed under the company’s rigid production schedule. A prolific songwriter, he wanted to release material as soon as it was ready – he had 500 unreleased songs in his famous studio vault. But Warner Bros refused, believing it would saturate the market and dilute demand for the artist’s music.

“He felt the contracts at the time were onerous and burdensome,” says John Kellogg, assistant chair of the music business management department at Berklee College of Music. “He rebelled against that.”

Prince compared his contractual obligations to slavery, and began performing with the word “SLAVE” on his cheek. He saw his own name as a part of his contractual entrapment.

“Warner Bros took the name, trademarked it, and used it as the main marketing took to promote all of the music I wrote,” Prince once said in a press release. ‘The company owns the name Prince and all related music marketed under Prince. I became merely a pawn used to produce more money for Warner Bros.'”

At the end of the day, it is another reminder of two things: you can’t take it with you, but you should at least write a will.

