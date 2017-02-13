Fourth confirmed flu related death in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the third and fourth flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2016-17 season.

The 77-year-old and 67-year-old residents of Coppell and Carrollton died after complications from the seasonal flu. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Our sympathies go to the families and loved ones of the individuals who has passed away,” said DCHHS Director Zachary Thompson. “These deaths are an unfortunate reminder that the flu virus is circulating in Dallas County, and does have the potential to cause severe illness and death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus.

The adult vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics.

Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments aren’t necessary. For more information call 214-819-2162.

Several simple things can help prevent the spread of seasonal influenza: