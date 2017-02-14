Dallas ISD to expand successful ACE program next school year 

Dallas ISD is expanding an initiative that helps boost student achievement by staffing the highest-need schools with high-performing principals and teachers.

The district launched the ACE program, which stands for Accelerating Campus Excellence, last school year at seven historically low-performing schools. After just one year, six of those schools met state standards this year, and all seven campuses have shown significant improvement in student achievement.

Dallas ISD is looking to build on this success by bringing an additional six schools into the ACE program next school year.

“We have seen a remarkable turnaround at the ACE schools in a short amount of time, so we are thrilled to add these six schools to the program,” Dallas ISD Chief of School Leadership Stephanie Elizalde said. “Dallas ISD is committed to ensuring every student receives a high-quality education, and the ACE program provides extra resources and highly effective teaching for schools that need it the most.”

The ACE program incentivizes top teachers and principals to voluntarily work at the district’s highest-need schools. The program combines effective instruction, additional class time and social and academic skill-building implemented in a culture of high expectations.

The new 2017–2018 ACE campuses are:

C.F. Carr Elementary School

Amelia Earhart Learning Center

J.N. Ervin Elementary School

Onesimo Hernandez Elementary School

Edward Titche Elementary School

J.W. Ray Elementary School

Additionally, the district is using this opportunity to combine George W. Carver Elementary School into Amelia Earhart Learning Center and C.F. Carr Elementary School. The move will provide students and staff with more resources in a new learning environment.

ACE excitement

Given the successes they have personally seen, teachers and staff at the existing seven ACE schools said they are excited about the program’s expansion.

The existing ACE schools are Anne Webb Blanton Elementary School, Billy Earl Dade Middle School, Edison Middle Learning Center, Roger Q. Mills Elementary School, Umphrey Lee Elementary School, and Sarah Zumwalt Middle School.

Dade Middle School Principal Tracie Washington said she often couldn’t believe the enormous positive impact the program has had on the school.

“The ACE program has been a wonderful asset and benefit to our students, our parents and our staff,” Washington said. “One of the key things is building a team that is able to come together with one vision and one goal, knowing that we are our students’ best hope and that is non-negotiable in the work we have ahead.”

For those interested in learning more about the ACE program, visit http://dallasisd.org/ace.