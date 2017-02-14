DCT bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to the stage March 3-26

With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks Theatre of Puppetry Arts (KBTPA) brings to life JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. This age-old fairy tale of a young hero’s extraordinary climb up a magical beanstalk seeking great fortune will be told through the troupe’s unique style of puppetry. Kathy Burks Theatre of Puppetry Arts’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK opens March 3 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts home of Dallas Children’s Theater.

The story, told using techniques of Black Theater rod puppetry, hand puppets, and shadows, follows Jack as he strives to save his family from ruin. During his climb up a mysterious beanstalk, he encounters a few surprising characters, including the Man in the Moon and Goldie, the talking hen. When he finally comes face to face with a fiendish giant, Jack must use his wits to escape the colossal villain’s castle in the clouds.

In keeping with the season theme of Me, the Recipe, Dallas Children’s Theater and KBTPA encourage all to come see the show with an open mind. Fairy tales open the doors for children to explore the true depths of their imagination through storytelling. “KBTPA always puts our own spin on fairy tales, and we’ve done that with this show. JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, much like other fairy tales, is about fantasy and magic. So this version will give people lots to wonder and laugh at,” says Sally Fiorello, Senior Designer for KBTPA.

KBTPA is the oldest professional resident puppet theatre in the Southwest. Established in 1973, the troupe has provided family entertainment for audiences in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and through the states of Texas and Oklahoma. They perform using all styles of puppetry, but have found a home in the niche of Black Theatre rod puppetry. Performance material ranges from adaptations of classic stories and fairy tales to scripts based on original themes to puppet theatre interpretations of musical masterpieces, such as The Nutcracker and Carnival of the Animals.

As is standard on DCT opening nights, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK patrons will be treated to facepainting, giveaways, and fun at the Puppet Theater. Enjoy free show posters, a special sweet treat, and more on Friday, March 3 starting one hour before the show.

Tickets available at dct.org.