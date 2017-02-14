NDG Readers share their opinions on Christian behavior from Christians and share scholarship info

North Dallas Gazette

Lack of Jobs Linked to School Gun Violence

Economic insecurity is related to a whole bunch of stuff. I think it is true that as the unemployment rate goes up, general death does also. Think suicides, crimes of passion deaths, deaths from illness, etc….

– Anonymous via NorthDallasGazette.com

6 Black History Scholarships accepting application 

2017 R.E.D. Educational Foundation Scholarship is available for the students who are enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or post-graduate study for the spring of 2017. Applicant must be a citizen or permanent legal resident of the US, Canada or Mexico.

Application Deadline is March 10, 2017

Students might find this information helpful while searching for alternative ways to pay for college.

Thomas via NorthDallasGazette.com

 

Expecting Christian Behavior from Christians

Well said , I couldn’t agree with u more . The truth of the matter is this , none of these people are actually christians . They are just pretending.

-Lilly via NorthDallasGazette.com

 

