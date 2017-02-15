Attorney Bakari Sellers featured speaker at the Jarvis Christian College Black History Month Program

HAWKINS, TX – Jarvis Christian College has announced Attorney Bakari Sellers will the featured speaker for the Black History Month Program on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the Campus.

Sellers, who has practiced law with Strom Law Firm, L.L.C., in Columbia, South Carolina, since 2007, is a political commentator for CNN and MSNBC. He has also made multiple appearances on “Hardball with Chris Mathews” and “Morning Joe.” In 2010, Sellers was named to Time Magazine’s “40 under 40,” a designation bestowed on individuals who represent the new generation of civic leaders under the age of 40.

Sellers made history in 2006 when, at age 22, he became the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature. In 2014, he became the Democratic nominee for the Lt. Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Sellers has worked for U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, the Democratic Leadership Council and Obama for America. He has been a member of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus since 2006.

Following in the footsteps of his well-known father, Civil Rights leader Cleveland Sellers, Sellers champions policies ranging from educational inequities, poverty, voter suppression, domestic and gun violence to childhood obesity and gender/orientation discrimination.

Sellers graduated from the South Carolina public school system and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. While at Morehouse, he was elected Student Government Association President and served on the College’s Board of Trustees. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005 and attended the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he graduated in 2008.