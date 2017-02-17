Dallas man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for federal child porn charges

According to documents filed in the case, in June 2015, Dallas Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Zapata in Dallas, Texas. Officers showed Zapata still images of a child pornography video downloaded from an IP address through the ARES peer-to-peer file sharing program. The IP address was linked to Zapata and he admitted that he recognized the still images from a child pornography video he downloaded through ARES.

Zapata also admits to possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, some of the images depicted sadistic and masochistic content involving children.