Dallas man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for federal child porn charges

A 31-year-old Dallas, Texas, man, Rafael Almeida Zapata, who pleaded guilty in August 2016 to one count of transporting and shipping child pornography, was sentenced this morning by U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater to 188 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.
According to documents filed in the case, in June 2015, Dallas Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Zapata in Dallas, Texas. Officers showed Zapata still images of a child pornography video downloaded from an IP address through the ARES peer-to-peer file sharing program. The IP address was linked to Zapata and he admitted that he recognized the still images from a child pornography video he downloaded through ARES.
Zapata also admits to possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, some of the images depicted sadistic and masochistic content involving children.
