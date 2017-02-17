Pay your Cedar Hill tickets or face arrest during warrant round-up

The City of Cedar Hill is joining 300 law enforcement offices across the State to pursue persons with outstanding warrants as part of the Great Texas Warrant Round-up, Feb. 25 – March 5. Persons with outstanding warrants are subject to arrest at home or work. Our goal is not to arrest anyone. Rather, to help clear warrants. If you think you may have a warrant with Cedar Hill contact the municipal court

If you think you may have a warrant with Cedar Hill contact the municipal court now through Feb. 24.

To avoid arrest and additional penalties visit the Cedar Hill Municipal Court located at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. #100 or call 972-291-5100 ext. 1041. You can also try to reach the Marshals at 469-272-2929. The office hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Municipal court accepts cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express as forms of payment or you may pay online at cedarhilltx.com or trafficpayment.com.