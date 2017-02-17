Trinity Chapter of the Links celebrating 10th Diamond and Sneakers Gala

The Trinity Chapter of The Links, Inc. is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th Anniversary of its signature “Diamonds and Sneakers” Gala.

The Gala will be held on March 4 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel at 6 p.m. The stunning evening of diamonds and sneakers will include dinner and dancing with the popular David White Band. The Gala supports an enrichment program which was developed by the Trinity Links in 2000 for elementary and middle school girls called SoSMAART.

SoSMAART, which stands for “Students Set on Math, the Arts, Aviation, Reading and Technology, and is designed to stimulate girls’ interest in the STEM fields of study and broaden their career objects in life. Over 1000 girls have benefited from the SoSMAART program over these years and Trinity has seen tremendous results with these young ladies. The Trinity Links have received many awards and recognition for this successful program.

The Gala also supports Scholarships for Excellence awards each year for deserving high school graduates who will pursue higher education. Trinity is proud of the recipients of these scholarships who have attend universities across the country and many pursue graduate programs and professional careers.

Sonya Hoskins serves as president of the Trinity Chapter of The Links, Inc. with over 50 active members. “We are so excited about celebrating our 10th year of the “Diamond and Sneakers” Gala and appreciate all of our supporters who have attended over the years”, says Ms. Hoskins.

The highlight of the evening will be the Diamond and Sneaker contest as participants strut their stunning and creative sneakers across the room. This will be an evening of fun and celebration.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the Diamond and Sneaker Gala are available. For more information visit www.Trinitylinksinc.org..