Irving ISD middle school wins Best in Show at ICE Awards

Irving ISD’s de Zavala Middle School won the best in show ICE Award at the Irving Celebration of Excellence held February 16 at Irving High School. In their winning project, National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, more than 450 de Zavala students, staff and parents attended the first National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at the school. Parent volunteers, AVID students and staff worked collaboratively to orchestrate an event that brought the community together in a showcase of student creativity, song, folklórico dance and traditional Hispanic food. (Image: Irving ISD)

This week there was a scene of celebration at Irving High School for the 17th Annual Irving Celebration of Excellence. Many great school programs and projects were honored during the night with the coveted ICE Award going to de Zavala Middle School for its National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

Other highlights of the evening included perfect attendance awards given to nine deserving and dedicated students who have never missed a day during their education at Irving ISD.

