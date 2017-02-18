Irving ISD middle school wins Best in Show at ICE Awards

This week there was a scene of celebration at Irving High School for the 17th Annual Irving Celebration of Excellence. Many great school programs and projects were honored during the night with the coveted ICE Award going to de Zavala Middle School for its National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

Other highlights of the evening included perfect attendance awards given to nine deserving and dedicated students who have never missed a day during their education at Irving ISD.

Click here for a complete list of winners and visit the district photo gallery for pictures of the event.