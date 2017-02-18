MegaFest expecting 100,000 in Dallas this summer

PRNewswire/ — MegaFest – the internationally acclaimed four-day faith, film and family festival hosted by best-selling author, entrepreneur and pastor, Bishop T.D. Jakes – is returning to Dallas for the third time, attracting an estimated 100,000 visitors to Dallas/Fort Worth June 28 – July 1.

“MegaFest is uniquely spectacular,” Bishop Jakes said. “There’s nothing like it for men, women, youth, children and entire families. It fills so many needs in people’s lives today – whether getting over your past or claiming your future ahead. It’s healing, it’s inspiring, it’s exciting, it’s entertaining – it’s an experience with something for everyone.”

A partial listing of this year’s featured motivators include:

Bishop T.D. Jakes – pastor, filmmaker, New York Times best-selling author and senior pastor of the 30,000 member church, The Potter’s House and host of “ The Potter’s Touch ” broadcast;

– pastor, filmmaker, best-selling author and senior pastor of the 30,000 member church, The Potter’s House and host of “ ” broadcast; Mrs. Serita Jakes – author, speaker and visionary committed to the betterment of women battling abuse, divorce, joblessness and grief; founder of SJ Home candles and housewares;

– author, speaker and visionary committed to the betterment of women battling abuse, divorce, joblessness and grief; founder of SJ Home candles and housewares; Dr. Caroline Leaf – host of “Switch on Your Brain” television series, creator of the Metacognitive Map and other tools and processes to help individuals develop and change their thinking and subsequent behavior; and

– host of television series, creator of the Metacognitive Map and other tools and processes to help individuals develop and change their thinking and subsequent behavior; and Pastor Bill Winston – Chicago -based pastor and founder of the Joseph Business School, and producer of the Believer’s Walk of Faith television and radio ministry

The complete roster of speakers, entertainers, seminars and other events will be announced soon in keeping with MegaFest’s four core program tracks:

MegaInspiration – Woman Thou Art Loosed, Man Power , MegaYouth Fire Code, MegaKidz Destiny World, Alive Dance/Mime Conference;

– Woman Thou Art Loosed, , MegaYouth Fire Code, MegaKidz Destiny World, Alive Dance/Mime Conference; MegaEntertainment – A Time to Laugh Comedy Show, International Faith & Family Film Festival, Celebrity Meet & Greets;

– A Time to Laugh Comedy Show, International Faith & Family Film Festival, Celebrity Meet & Greets; MegaEmpowerment – BusinessTalk, Financial Talk, Health Talk, Tech Talk and numerous breakout sessions – plus the exciting Expo of exciting new products and services; and

– BusinessTalk, Financial Talk, Health Talk, Tech Talk and numerous breakout sessions – plus the exciting Expo of exciting new products and services; and MegaCommunity – Career Corner, MegaFit, College Corner, Fashion Show, Health and Wellness.

“There is no event in the world that has more power to inspire and empower than MegaFest,” said Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson, “and Dallas is proud to call MegaFest home. We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, and are enthusiastic to show each one what makes Dallas such a wonderful place to live and to visit.”

Recognized as the world’s largest multi-day family festival, MegaFest attracted more than 91,000 visitors to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in 2015 with an estimated economic impact of more than $59 million. This year’s festival is expected to attract visitors from all 50 states and around the world.

At this year’s MegaFest, attendees can expect a diverse and dynamic set of programing designed for all festival goers, including well-recognized events from T.D. Jakes, as well as several new initiatives such as an innovative entrepreneurial contest in collaboration with the University of North Texas at Dallas for budding business-builders in both middle and high school, and a powerful partnership with the Dallas Theater Center featuring a community-healing initiative on the anniversary of the tragic shooting of Dallas police officers in July 2016.