Richardson East Rotary Club to Help Support Inclusive Playground

The City of Richardson and Richardson East Rotary Club (RERC) announced details this week about their partnership to create the City’s first inclusive playground, a play environment that increases “playability” and interaction opportunities for children of diverse abilities. The playground will be located on the site of the existing playground in Cottonwood Park, already scheduled for replacement as part of the 2015 G.O. Bond Program.

RERC will assist in helping raise additional funds needed for the playground and in building community awareness and support, including hosting a web page and community fundraisers. This includes RERC’s upcoming fundraising event, “Rotary Cares Games and Gala” Feb. 25. RERC will host a “Champagne, Cupcakes & Lemonade” event Thursday, March 30 at the Kendra Scott jewelry store in Allen, with 20 percent of sales going to support the inclusive playground.

The RERC will also be organizing an annual community picnic to promote the playground, and will design, plant and maintain a landscape garden adjacent to the site. Richardson East Rotary Club recently adopted this effort as its “signature” community service project.

For more information about the partnership and the playground, click here.