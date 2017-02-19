With President Obama Gone, Health Law’s Critics Go Quiet

WASHINGTON — For seven years, few issues have animated conservative voters as much as the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. But with Barack Obama out of office, the debate over “Obamacare” is becoming less about “Obama” and more about “care” — greatly complicating the issue for Republican lawmakers.

Polling indicates that more Republicans want to make fixes to the law rather than do away with it. President Trump, who remains popular on the right, has mused about a replacement plan that is even more expansive than the original. The conservative news media are focused more on Mr. Trump’s near-daily skirmishes with Democrats and reporters, among others, than on policy issues like health care. And the congressional debate, as well as the paid advertisements on both sides, is centered on the substance of the law rather than its namesake, draining some of its toxicity on the right.

Click here to read more about how the Health Law’s critics going quiet and the more economically vulnerable Republican voters begin to speak out against the repeal of the Affordable Health Act.