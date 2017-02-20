Dallas Chamber Symphony will feature Chaplin’s THE KID Tuesday night

The Dallas Chamber Symphony will present an evening of music by American composers, featuring some of the most distinctive and iconic works and artists to shape the trajectory of music and film within the last 100 years. The Dallas Chamber Symphony will present an evening of music by American composers,featuring some of the most distinctive and iconic works and artists to shape the trajectory of music and film within the last 100 years.

The program begins with Ingram Marshall’s most famous work – one that would establish him as a preeminent composer of electro-acoustic music. Fog Tropes, written in 1982 for brass sextet, utilizes a recorded tape track and extended brass techniques to create the sounds of boats and foghorns heard in a foggy shipping channel. It’s derived from the works of minimalists and electro-acousticians such as Steve Reich, Terry Riley and John Adams.

Keven Puts’ Seven Seascapes, by contrast, is purely acoustic, and it conjures images of the sea through a more subtle and poetic musical language rendered by a mixed chamber ensemble of six members. A programmatic piece inspired in part from selected works of English and American poets, the piece has a fresh and modern sound, rooted in nostalgia and a style reminiscent of the sea-inspired works of Benjamin Britten.

Following intermission, the orchestra will screen a new score to Charlie Chaplin’s THE KID, written by Craig Safan, who is perhaps best known for scoring THE LAST STARFIGHTER (1984). A veteran of the film industry and an award-winning composer, Safan promises to bring a fresh sound to Chaplin’s first feature-length (50 minutes) silent comedy-drama film written, produced, directed, and starring Chaplin and featuring Jackie Coogan at 6 years old.

Safan will attend the event, and he will be available to meet audience members and sign autographs.

“This evening is sure to be a novel concert experience, rich with creative and innovative sounds written by a mix of very important American composers,” says Richard McKay, conductor and artistic director of the Dallas Chamber Symphony. “Almost everything on the program will be new to our audience; and with such a fun variety of pieces, we expect they will enjoy every minute of it.”

Visit here for tickets for the show on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Dallas City Performance Hall (2520 Flora St., Dallas, Texas 75201) at 8 p.m. Individual tickets are available for $19-$44 each, $15 for students, and seniors save up to 25 percent. Discounted subscription packages are available online or by phone at (214) 449-1294. Walk-ups are welcome.