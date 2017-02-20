Soul Rep Theatre will feature Regina Taylor’s Trinity River Plays

Soul Rep Theatre, currently the resident theater company at the South Dallas Cultural Center, continues its 10/20 Anniversary season of plays with celebrated actress, playwright and Dallas native, Regina Taylor’s, TRINITY RIVER PLAYS. The production will include the first two plays in Taylor’s dynamic “trinity” family drama set in Oak Cliff – JARFLY and RAIN. The production, directed by Soul Rep co-founder and company member, Anyika McMillan-Herod, features a dynamic cast of Dallas actors including Takenya Banks, J.R. Bradford, Rene Miche’al, Kimberly Nichole, Keith Price, and Monique Ridge-Williams.

“Soul Rep is honored to finally be producing one of Ms. Taylor’s pieces” says Artistic Director, Guinea Bennett-Price. “We have admired her writing for the last two decades and are esctatic to kick off our three season collaboration with Taylor with this poignant drama set in Oak Cliff, where most of our own company members were born and raised. This production is close to us.”

This moving production evolves around “Iris”, a member of a matriachal family of other flowery named women, who dreams of becoming a successful writer. In JARFLY, she is turning seventeen and has eyes on going to college and becoming more than friends with the neighborhood jock. In her mother’s absence, her innocence is stolen. RAIN takes place seventeen years later. Iris has become a successful writer, however, her family dynamic is greatly impacted by the weight and pain of family secrets, disease, shame, and addiction.

“The Trinity River Plays is a powerful piece about an American family,” says Bennett-Price. “It is not to be missed.”

THE TRINITY RIVER PLAYS will run March 23 – 26 and March 31 – April 2 at the South Dallas Cultural Center, located at 3400 S. Fitzhugh, adjacent to Fair Park. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the company’s website – www.soulrep.org. Performances will take place on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. This production is sponsored in part by support from TACA.

For more information, please visit www.soulrep.org or email soulreptheatre@gmail.com. You may also like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.