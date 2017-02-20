Texas Coalition of Black Democrats endorse Congressman Keith Ellison to lead the DNC

AUSTIN- The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats (TCBD) announced their formal endorsement of Congressman Keith Ellison to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC). “This endorsement follows statewide polling of our members and a vote by our members,” says Gene Collins, TCBD president.

“With elections scheduled in Atlanta, GA this weekend, we felt it important to weigh in on who we believe will unite the Party and serve grassroots interests on a local level,” Collins shares.

TCBD also made endorsements in each of the DNC races as follows:

“We hope the other voting members of the DNC will join us in our support of Rep. Keith Ellison as the next chair of the DNC and the slate of candidates TCBD has endorsed,” adds Collins.

The endorsements come after a series of interviews with most of the candidates, forum presentations, and internal discussions. In late December TCBD conducted a statewide survey of black Democrats specifically for the DNC Chair’s race. TCBD leadership and members concluded that the slate of candidates gives Democrats the best possible opportunity to organize and elect our candidates to state and local positions as well as national offices.

“It is critical that we create an environment in which the best leaders in our communities will, once again, feel good about serving our communities and vying for public office. We must work side by side with our youth and assure them that our Party is organized, transparent, and fair to all so that we may further the goals of our democratic platform,” Collins explains.

The DNC will vote in Atlanta during the Winter Meetings starting on Feb. 23.