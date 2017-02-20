Unique Meatless Monday recipe to increase potassium intake

Spinach, white beans, tomatoes, and beet greens, are all vegetable sources of potassium. Diets rich in potassium may help to maintain healthy blood pressure. Below is a unique and flavorful meat-free lasagna layered with sliced potatoes instead of noodles.
Potato Spinach Lasagna
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Makes: 4 Servings
Ingredients
7 small red potatoes
1/2 cup onion (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 ounces Fresh Baby Spinach (about 3 1/2 cups)
3/4 cup non-fat ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
3/4 cup Part-skim mozzarella cheese (shredded)
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)
1 egg (beaten)
1 1/2 cups reduced sodium pasta sauce (about 1/2 of 24-oz jar)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bring water to a boil in large sauce pan.
- Thinly slice potatoes, add to boiling water and cook 5 minutes, drain and rinse with cool water; drain again.
- Heat olive oil in medium skillet, add onions and garlic; sauté about 2-3 minutes until just starting to brown.
- Add spinach, sauté 1 more minute.
- Remove from heat and drain off liquid.
- In a medium bowl, mix cheese with egg until well blended.
- Add layers to 8″ square baking dish as follows, using about 1/4 of each: pasta sauce, potato slices, sauteed spinach mixture and cheese mixture.
- Repeat layers until all ingredients are used.
- Cover with foil.
- Bake about 35-40 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes until cheese is melted.
Serve with sparkling water, lemon slice, and a slice of rustic grain bread.
Source: Produce for Better Health Foundation and USDA
