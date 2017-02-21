Proposed bill will freeze pay of Texas agency leader if minority contracting goals missed

AUSTIN – Representative Eric Johnson recently filed House Bill 1489 to freeze the pay of any state agency heads who miss their Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) contracting goals. By law, a certain percentage of all state agency contracts are required to be awarded to women and minority-owned businesses, and this bill serves as a necessary accountability measure.

Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) also filed House Bill 671, a bill that would direct ten percent of the funds from the Texas Enterprise Fund to the Capital Access Fund, which was founded to help banks provide much-needed financial assistance to women and minority-owned businesses.

“The State of Texas fails to support HUBs year after year. While I applaud the Governor’s efforts to highlight Texas’ successful women entrepreneurs in his State of the State address, there is significant room for improvement with respect to the state’s support for minority-owned businesses. These pieces of legislation will provide crucial mechanisms to incentivize the government to invest in these valuable pillars of our communities,” said Representative Johnson.