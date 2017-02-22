Chris Brown and 50 Cent Tour coming to Dallas May 6

LOS ANGELES /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating some of the biggest names in music today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling, singer-songwriter, Chris Brown, along with his special guest, award-winning, multi-platinum, record-breaking artist 50 Cent, bring the Party to cities across North America this summer with The Party Tour, announced today. Produced by Live Nation, The Party Tour features Fabolous,O.T. Genasis, and Kap G for 33-nights of soul-baring performances, and an all-star set for a 2+ hour powerhouse show each night.

Chris kicks off the party as his friends join him throughout the night – the party begins when the show begins! Fans are urged to get there on time each night to be part of this historical movement! The anthem of the night was teased in Brown’s current single “Party” ft. Gucci Mane, Usher. The Party Tour begins a seven-week run on Friday, March 31 in Baltimore, with stops in Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas and more, culminating on Tuesday, May 23 in Los Angeles.

For more information visit livenation.com.