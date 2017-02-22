Texas tax preparer found guilty of fraud and deported

According to documents filed with the court, Lourdes Ramirez, a Mexico national unlawfully residing in the United States, operated TX ASAP Tax Services and Fiesta Tax Service located in Greenville. From 2011 through 2014, Ramirez prepared approximately 1,163 federal tax returns that included fraudulent business income, losses, credits and deductions and sought refunds to which her clients were not entitled. Ramirez intended to cause a tax loss of approximately $1,155,383.

In addition to the term of prison imposed, Ramirez was ordered to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $128,958.85 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by District Judge Ed Kinkeade.

Judge Kinkeade also ordered Ramirez removed from the United States to Mexico following her sentence.