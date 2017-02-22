Win tickets to TBAAL’s ‘Forty Fingers’ jazz concert

When the spotlights beam on 4 pianos, 8 hands, 40 fingers and 352 keys, the concert hall is sure to rock with SHAUN MARTIN, JAMAR JONES, XAVIER JACKSON and CLIFTON WILLIAMS as they tip, tap and glide up and down the keyboard, giving Dallas audience a memorable night of music entertainment performing classical, jazz, pop, hip-hop, Broadway, R&B and gospel music!

North Dallas Gazette readers can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets for the show on March 18 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters at 8 p.m. by checking in to the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the North Dallas Gazette.